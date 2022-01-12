Vanessa Guajardo Promoted to Chief Marketing Officer at US Capital Global

San Francisco, California, USA, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce the promotion of Vanessa Guajardo to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ms. Guajardo is responsible for leading all national and international marketing and PR activities, investor events, and investor relations of the group. As a member of the group’s Executive Team, she oversees a global marketing team in fifteen locations, with primary offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, London, and Milan.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“After five years at US Capital Global and over a year on the group’s Executive Team, I am delighted to be taking on the position of CMO,” said Ms. Guajardo. “It has been thrilling to be part of US Capital Global’s international growth from a San Francisco private investment firm to a global group at the forefront of FinTech, RegTech, and MarketTech. I look forward to continuing to support US Capital Global’s expansion, under the experienced leadership of Jeffrey Sweeney and Charles Towle.”

“Vanessa is a deeply valued member of US Capital Global, the backbone of the group’s investor relations, and an essential player in the group’s operations and growth,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “Over the past year, US Capital Global celebrated the opening of six new offices in the US, Europe, and the Middle East, supported by Vanessa’s expertise in developing strong partnerships in the international financial and investor community. Vanessa’s promotion to CMO is a natural and obvious one, as her commitment, creativity, and leadership have played an important role in the group’s continued success and expansion. We look forward to an exciting year with many new milestone projects.”

“Vanessa’s creativity, insight, and innovation at US Capital Global have led to an estimated regional growth in sales of 320% within three years,” added Charles Towle, Managing Partner and COO at US Capital Global. “Vanessa has played a key leadership role in developing highly effective deal origination and investor relations programs at US Capital Global, helping the group thrive even during the challenging period of the pandemic.”

Prior to joining US Capital Global in 2017, Ms. Guajardo worked at Oliver Luxury Real Estate, then affiliated with global luxury real estate firm Christie’s International Real Estate. Her contribution at the firm saw an estimated regional growth in sales of 320% within three years. Ms. Guajardo’s Luxury Collection Book for Oliver Luxury Real Estate was awarded the 2017 Silver ADDY Award in the category of “Product or Service Sales Promotion.”



About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

