Resolutions adopted by shareholders without convening a general meeting

English Estonian

The Management board of AS Tallinna Vesi (hereinafter the Company) submitted to the shareholders the proposal for the resolutions set out below to be adopted by shareholders without convening an extraordinary general meeting. The notice about the adoption of resolutions without convening an extraordinary general meeting was published in the stock exchange information system and on the Company’s website: "2022: Adoption of resolutions of shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi without convening an extraordinaly general meeting on 21 December 2021" and in the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht on 22 December 2021.



Votes were submitted by a total of 24 shareholders of the Company, whose votes represented 15 119 392 votes of the 20 million votes represented by shares of the Company, i.e. 75,60% of all votes represented by shares, and who submitted their votes in time, i.e. by 9:00 Estonian time, 13 January 2022. If a shareholder did not give notice of whether the shareholder was in favour of or opposed to a resolution, by the due date specified above, it shall be deemed that the shareholder voted against the resolution (§ 2991 (2) of the Commercial Code), and such votes shall be recorded as votes given against a resolution in the Record of Voting.

On 13 January 2022, the shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolutions:

Resolution no 1.1. To recall Ms Katrin Kendra from the Supervisory Council of the Company. The term of Ms Katrin Kendra shall expire on 13 January 2022.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote of 75,59%

Resolution no 2.1. To elect Mr Silver Tamm as a member of the Supervisory Council of the Company from 14 January 2022 for the term set out in the Articles of Association of the Company.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote of 75,58%

The Record of Voting of the resolutions of shareholders will be made available on the Company’s website https://tallinnavesi.ee/en/investor/adoption-of-resolutions-by-shareholders/.





Laura Korjus

Head of Communication

Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee







