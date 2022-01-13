UNCF Hosting Virtual MLK Day Observances

Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation prepares to observe a national day of service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., several UNCF (United Negro College Fund) offices and the UNCF National Alumni Council are staging special virtual events to recognize the legendary civil rights icon.

The events will offer a range of activities, from keynote speakers to musical performances. Many events will highlight local leaders, educators, writers, performers, students and alumni from HBCUs.

The events also raise awareness about UNCF and its fundraising efforts on behalf of students and member institutions. Because the events are virtual, the public is invited to attend them online.

The following is a list of upcoming UNCF-related Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events:

Monday, January 17

UNCF National Alumni Council MLK Event

1 p.m.

The program will recognize the contributions of Dr. King, a graduate of UNCF-member institution Morehouse College, by challenging the community with the theme, “Education Can Building a Better World.” Hear from the current Miss National UNCF, Alia Scott, and listen to musical performances from several UNCF-member institutions. Speaker: Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, president, Dillard University.

This is a virtual event. Attend the event via Facebook and YouTube.

City Events

New York, NY

2022 MLK Virtual Award Ceremony

11 a.m.

Keynote speaker: Rev. Dr. Kevin D. Miller, pastor, Carter Community AME Church

This is a virtual event.

Washington, DC

2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Keynote speaker: Rev. Dr. Michele Parker, pastor, St. John CME Church

This is a virtual event.

Minneapolis, MN

2022 Annual MLK Holiday Breakfast

Fierce Urgency of Now

8:45 a.m.

Keynote speaker: Laura Coates, host and senior legal analyst, CNN

This is a virtual event.

Many UNCF-member institutions are also conducting events commemorating Dr. King’s legacy. Visit the schools’ websites for details.

The National Alumni Council (NAC) is a UNCF-sponsored organization of concerned graduates, current students of the 37 UNCF-member institutions and individuals who want to advance the cause of Black higher education. This educational impact supports more than 60,000 students each year and celebrates the accomplishments of more than 500,000 graduates. The UNCF NAC was founded in 1946 by Fisk University alumnus James E. Stamps.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.