Minuteman Press Earns Entrepreneur 2022 Number 1 Rated Printing and Marketing Franchise Ranking

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press International, the world’s leading design, marketing, and printing franchise, has been awarded the 2022 #1 printing and marketing franchise ranking by Entrepreneur Magazine. The Minuteman Press franchise team has now achieved this #1 rating for an impressive 31 years and 19 years in a row.



“To receive Entrepreneur’s #1 Printing and Marketing Services franchise ranking for 19 consecutive years and 31 times overall is a testament to the dedication of our owners and the longstanding commitment and investment we have in helping them succeed,” says Nick Titus, President, Minuteman Press International.

In 2021, Minuteman Press franchises continued to remain open and operating as essential businesses throughout the pandemic. Nick says, “Minuteman Press owners provide critical, high-demand products and services to support local businesses and organizations. Our owners help their clients operate efficiently, market effectively, communicate with customers, and ultimately help them build their businesses.”

He adds, “I am very excited for 2022 as we continue the momentum we’ve built over the past two years. Three points of focus for us are:

We’ve launched our new consumer website, https://minuteman.com. Now, it’s easier than ever to find your local Minuteman Press, browse products, request quotes, proof orders, pay invoices online, and even create your own designs online for many products.



We are looking forward to the return of our World Expo this summer, where our owners will be able to enjoy valuable time with each other, engage with our vendors at our floor show, and enrich their business strategies through breakout sessions and special seminars.



We are continuing to offer a diverse range of products that enables our owners to meet their clients’ printing, marketing, and promotional needs for operating, opening/reopening, branding/rebranding, communicating with customers, event planning, business expansion, and much more.”



