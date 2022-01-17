FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM  

Maranello (Italy), January 17, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees

(€)



10/01/2022 MTA 13,421 222.2270 2,982,508.40 11/01/2022 MTA 3,267 221.6075 723,991.70 12/01/2022 MTA 280 223.7454 62,648.70 13/01/2022 MTA 12,839 222.6678 2,858,832.00 14/01/2022 MTA 34,007 214.7254 7,302,166.60



Total







- 63,814 218.2930 13,930,147.40

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till January 14, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 80,581,777.10 for No. 375,641 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 14, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,169,758 common shares equal to 3.95% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until January 14, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 4,984,432 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 738,831,358.63.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

