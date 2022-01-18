CallTower Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, BOSTON, MA, CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

CallTower combines powerful voice enabled Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions with Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, productivity tools and network support to unleash the full power of a modern and enterprise-grade turnkey solution. CallTower was the first UCaaS solution provider to offer an integrated Native Office 365 Microsoft Teams solution, eliminating the need to sift through unnecessary emails and enhancing productivity.

“We are honored to receive this coveted award from Business Intelligence Group for our Microsoft Teams Direct Routing for GCC High,” added CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “With CallTower, organizations eliminate the need for a separate phone application by leveraging Microsoft 365 GCC High environments to add voice and audio conferencing to their systems with Microsoft Teams Direct Routing.”

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring CallTower as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading international leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations in over 100 countries and 6,000 cities globally with local calling. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Cisco® Webex Calling, UCM, HCS, Webex Collab Suite, CT Cloud UC, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

