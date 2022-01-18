Sibros Joins Renesas R-Car Consortium to Support Secure OTA Capabilities for Automotive Semiconductors

English Japanese

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros , a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle systems for OEMs worldwide, today announced it has joined the Renesas R-Car Consortium to address the rising demand for software updates via OTA channels. Through this new collaboration, Sibros will integrate firmware products from its Deep Connected Platform on Renesas’ Automotive products, including the RH850 Family of microcontrollers (MCUs) and the R-Car Automotive System-on-Chips (SoCs).



Sibros delivers an IoT software and data management platform with a vision of bringing total connectivity to every vehicle operating on our roads. The company’s modular Deep Connected Platform is one of the industry's first OTA solutions that combines remote software updates, data logging, diagnostics and edge data computing on a vertically integrated platform that works with all in-vehicle ECUs.

Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, provides a wide range of solutions for ADAS, connected gateway, in-vehicle infotainment, cockpit and dashboard applications. The integration of Sibros’ deep connected vehicle solutions will provide advanced out-of-the-box capabilities and features including secure OTA firmware updates, microsecond level and real time data collection, remote diagnostics and user commands, furthering safety, security and data privacy standards, such as ISO 26262 (Functional Safety), GDPR and WP.29.

“Our Deep Connected Platform represents a quantum leap forward for OEMs, saving billions of dollars in areas like software recalls, warranty work, and improved customer satisfaction while creating a path forward for creating forward-thinking new software-based offerings,” said Mayank Sikaria, CTO and co-founder of Sibros. “Sibros is proud to join the Renesas R-Car consortium and actively collaborate with our industry colleagues to accelerate the adoption of these types of advanced connectivity offerings for the global automotive ecosystem.”

Sibros’ software-first approach empowers OEMs to reduce software recalls while addressing hundreds of connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, owner personalization, data monetization and beyond.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform (DCP) for safe and secure deep software updates, data collection and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports the majority of vehicle network architectures right out-of-the-box and is built to the most rigorous safety, security and data privacy standards in the world, such as ISO 26262 (Functional Safety), GDPR and WP.29. Sibros empowers OEMs to reduce recalls and warranty claims and create dozens of use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, usage-based insurance, owner personalization and beyond. Most recently, Sibros was named 2021 Connected Car Platform of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards. To learn more about the Silicon Valley based company, visit www.sibros.com

