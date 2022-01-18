Basis Technologies Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Global Technologies, Inc. (“Basis Technologies”) announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Basis Technologies has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BASI.”



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets will serve as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets, Stifel and Needham & Company will also serve as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Loop Capital Markets, Academy Securities, C.L. King & Associates, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank will serve as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.comdg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, Attention: Equity Syndicate, by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach and Tom Colton

949-574-3860

Basis@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:

Walker Sands

Jena Sullivan

312-319-7661

basispr@walkersands.com

Anthony Loredo

917-573-4157

anthony.loredo@basis.net