Easy on Hold Earns Status as Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by WBENC

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBA, Inc. dba Easy On Hold, an innovator in the on hold and overhead music and messages industry, is proud to announce its certification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). With this endorsement, Easy On Hold adds the distinction of becoming the only certified woman-owned music on hold and overhead music company. The company also maintains its certification as woman-owned through the SBA's Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) program.

By including women-owned businesses among their vendors, corporations, non-profit and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs. Easy On Hold was certified by the Great Lakes Women's Business Council (GLWBC), a regional partner organization of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), utilizing WBENC's national standard of certification. The process is meticulous and includes an in-depth review of the business to confirm it is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by women.

"We are very excited to earn this certification," says Julie Brown, CEO. "It reflects our nation's efforts to provide more opportunities for women business owners, connecting us with top-tier companies looking for diverse, expert vendors. Our core values are high tech, high touch and excellence, and this certification gives us the chance to demonstrate those values to companies needing our solutions to create custom, dynamic caller and customer experiences."

Easy On Hold, founded in 1997, specializes in unique and effective caller experiences for brands of all sizes. EOH provides licensed music and recorded messages for business phone systems and contact centers, and also overhead music and announcements for public spaces like lobbies, waiting rooms and restaurants. EOH is heard at hospitals, credit unions, agriculture dealers, travel and leisure companies, educational institutions and many more throughout North America and abroad. The company's groundbreaking introduction in 2013 of a streaming MOH and queue integration for phone systems, solving a critical problem for tech teams tasked with loading audio files into VOIP phone systems, has grown into the software product Streaming Queue MusicTM, integrating with the major telephony and UCaaS platforms such as Cisco, Genesys, Avaya, Broadsoft/Broadworks and more. Easy On Hold is a certified Cisco Solutions Partner and a certified Genesys Technology Partner. For more information, visit www.easyonhold.com. Contact Keegan Brown at keegan.brown@easyonhold.com, 888-798-4653 x 210.

