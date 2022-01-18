Cedarville University Surpasses $100 M in historic Campaign

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In October 2021, Cedarville University president Dr. Thomas White shared with the campus community that the university had secured financial commitments totaling $95.6 million toward the $125 million goal in its One Thousand Days Transformed: The Campaign for Cedarville.

In just three months since the announcement, Cedarville has now surpassed $100 million in its campaign with a late end-of-year push. In fact, the university has now secured commitments totaling $101.1M in the largest fundraising campaign in its 135-year history.



“The One Thousand Days Transformed campaign will enable Cedarville to equip students for career success and lifelong impact for the Gospel,” said White. “We are grateful for the support this campaign has already received from the many donors who embrace what we are doing at Cedarville. We give thanks to God for the privilege of stewarding the resources He has so graciously provided through this campaign.”



In the final months of 2021, Cedarville received a $2 million commitment from an anonymous donor, a $1 million contribution from The Schiewetz Foundation in Dayton and more than $700,000 during the annual Giving Tuesday initiative in November. Since the comprehensive campaign launched October 1, more than 2,500 members of the Cedarville community have supported the campaign through 37,094 financial gifts. And, more than 400 gifts were made by individuals making their first gift to Cedarville University.



A core message throughout the campaign is that every gift matters. This message has resonated with contributors, as gifts have ranged from $1 to $12 million.



The success of the campaign to date comes from the generosity of several constituent groups, including alumni, parents of Cedarville students and friends of the university. More than 14,000 alumni along with 6,200 parents and 9,200 friends of the university have given generously to the campaign.



The One Thousand Days Transformed campaign features strategic projects that will enhance the education provided to Cedarville students and sustain the university for the future. Of the $125 million goal, $92.5 million will be used for university facilities; $15 million for student scholarships; $10 million for enhancing the college experience for students, including financial assistance in domestic and international mission trips; and $7.5 million to provide long-term sustainability through planned gifts.



Future campus building projects that are part of the campaign include the Scharnberg Business Center, a welcome center and academic facility, an athletic and academic expansion to Callan Athletic Center and a women’s residence hall.



The largest fundraising initiative prior to the Transformed campaign was $22 million in 2010.



While the campaign to date has exceeded expectations, Dr. Will Smallwood, vice president for advancement, understands the importance of continuing to share Cedarville’s message across the nation. With inflation continuing to rise, Cedarville is balancing a message that continues to present giving opportunities while dealing with higher-than-expected costs on its construction projects.



“The financial support of so many people and organizations toward the Transformed campaign has been overwhelming and encouraging. This tells me that Cedarville is being consistent with its mission and is poised to continue seeing God’s blessings through this campaign,” said Smallwood. “Our world needs more Cedarville grads serving their churches and communities with gospel intentionality. Therefore, we remain mindful of our responsibility to be wise stewards of every gift God is providing us.”



The expansion to Callan Athletic Center, which will house the university’s developing physician assistant program and new Master of Athletic Training program, is currently near its completion. Construction on the Scharnberg Business Center is tentatively scheduled to begin this fall, or as soon as funding is finalized. The building will provide classroom, office, and collaborative spaces for one of Cedarville’s largest academic schools.



Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, including the M.B.A in Innovation and Entrepreneurship program, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.



