BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Provides Financial Update For Q4 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to report preliminary, unaudited, Q4 2021 financial metrics for the three months ended December 31, 2021. All figures are in Canadian Dollars (CAD) unless otherwise stated.



Q4 2021 Highlights:

Gross operating revenue of $3.3M (up 238% YoY), with $2.85M for Netcoins and $466k for Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”)

Netcoins revenue for Q4 represents 259% Year over Year (YoY) growth and 30% QoQ growth Customer accounts grew 32% QoQ, and customer fiat deposits exceeded $98M in the quarter. Active users grew 52% QoQ, # of transactions grew 42% QoQ Gross trading margins were ~1.4%, including withdrawal fees

Blockchain Intelligence Group Q4 revenues increased 114% YoY, and gross margins were at 89%

Further Highlights:



BIGG’s full year revenue of ~$14.2M represents a 463% growth over 2020

Netcoins full year revenue of ~$12.6M represents a 717% annual growth rate over 2020

Blockchain Intelligence Group’s full year revenue of $1.6M represents a 62% annual growth rate over 2020

As of January 17, 2022, BIGG’s cash and crypto holdings equal roughly $62 million. The Company has no debt

BIGG currently owns 500 Bitcoin, valued at approximately CAD $26.8M (excluding customer assets)

Netcoins currently has customer Assets Under Custody of approximately $75M

Netcoins registered users now exceed 125,000

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, commented “In Q4 we saw excellent growth, across both Netcoins and Blockchain Intelligence Group, with combined revenue rising 26% QoQ. On the year, BIGG saw a tremendous 463% annual growth, achieving over $14M in revenue. As a business, we have long taken a compliance first approach to the crypto ecosystem and are now seeing the benefits. We received the first restricted dealer license for a publicly owned crypto trading platform in Canada, with Netcoins, at the very start of Q4, and the dividends are beginning to accumulate. In 2021 we were able to efficiently finance our businesses, add 500 Bitcoins to our treasury, remain debt free, accumulate a robust treasury, and achieve excellent revenue growth. We look forward to 2022 as a year of entering new marketing, launching new products, and investing in more leading crypto businesses, all to the benefit of our shareholders and stakeholders. We look forward to providing further business updates in the coming weeks and months.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ) and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is a global developer of blockchain technology building a secure future. Financial institutions and crypto companies depend on its technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. The crypto forensics technology was designed by investigators for investigators. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by leading financial institutions, crypto companies, Fintech, Regtech, law enforcement and regulators.

For more information and to register to BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

