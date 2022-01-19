OSS to Present at the A.G.P. Emerging Growth Technology Conference, February 2, 2022

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the A.G.P. Emerging Growth Technology Conference being held virtually on February 2, 2022.



OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the conference. He will be joined by the company’s CFO John Morrison, and its chief sales and marketing officer, Jim Ison.

Management will discuss the company’s expanding opportunities in AI Transportables, the fastest growing segment of edge computing that requires the highest level of performance in the most challenging of environments “without compromise.”

Management will also discuss the company’s strengthening financial performance, with its Q3 2021 revenue up 23% to $16.0 million and net income reaching $981,000.

On November 10, 2021, the company announced it expects revenue of approximately $17.1 million in Q4 2021, up 23% compared to the same year-ago quarter. This would result in record annual revenue of approximately $61.3 million, up 18% year-over-year.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your A.G.P. representative.

For questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is a full-service, national investment firm and SEC registered broker-dealer for the past 39 years. A.G.P. has global reach with 11 locations across the United States. A.G.P. provides wealth management, institutional, and corporate services with access to wide array of products and offerings, including: investment advisory; fixed income; retail services and insurance; equity capital markets; debt capital markets; M&A; and sales and trading. A.G.P. also offers comprehensive sector-based research services. The A.G.P. team has participated in more than $20 billion in capital markets transactions as lead manager, co-manager or syndicate member and completed in excess of 300 public offerings as a deal manager.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

