Good360 to Receive $2 Million in Donated Appliances from Lowe’s to Support Families Recovering from Tornadoes in Kentucky and Five Other States

Alexandria, VA, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, announced today that Lowe’s has committed $2 million in appliances to support up to 2,000 families recovering from the series of deadly tornadoes that ripped through the South and the Midwest on Dec. 10-11.

"When dealing with a natural disaster of this magnitude, Good360 works with corporate donors like Lowe’s and local nonprofits on the ground to get the right goods to the right people at the right time throughout all stages of the recovery process,” said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360. “We are thankful to Lowe’s for this donation that is sure to have a massive impact on the recovery process and will provide peace of mind as the rebuilding process begins.”

“Our hearts and prayers are with our associates and communities affected by these devastating tornadoes, and we recognize this will be a long recovery for many families,” said Lowe’s Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison. “Along with our initial pledge of $1 million, and the 14,000 meals distributed to families before Christmas, we hope these products will help lighten the burden for our neighbors as they continue to recover and rebuild.”

Areas impacted by natural disasters have complex needs for many months, and even years, after the disaster has occurred. Good360’s aim is to advance collaboration and engagement between the private, public and nonprofit sectors in a way that anticipates the current and the future state of natural disasters to collectively build proactive models for response and recovery. With 80 percent of giving occurring within the first six weeks after a disaster, Good360 stresses the importance of thinking long-term.

“The needs of communities impacted by natural disasters don’t go away once the news cameras are gone,” said Connelly. “Good360 is fortunate to partner with companies and organizations that provide support during all phases of a disaster.”

As communities continue to assess the damage, Lowe’s is working with Good360 to help those with critical needs in their homes. Installation of the donated appliances will begin as early rebuilds and repairs are completed, starting with Graves and Hopkins Counties.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $11 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

About Lowe’s

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Attachments