Ipsos : Half-year liquidity contract statement

January 19, 2022
Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2021:
- 15,581 IPSOS shares
- € 843,981
During the 2nd half 2021, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|131,639 shares
|5,184,673 €
|1,069 transactions
|Sale
|131,735 shares
|5,221,618 €
|993 transactions
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (30 June 2021):
- 12,527 IPSOS shares
- € 926,655
During the 1st half 2021, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|124,845 shares
|€ 3,952,000
|793 transactions
|Sale
|128,625 shares
|€ 4,134,443
|908 transactions
For information, at July 1st, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 12,527 IPSOS shares
- € 926,655
For information, at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 34,979 IPSOS shares
- € 233,110
Attachment