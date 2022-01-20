Aurora Mobile’s JMessage SDK Passes CAICT’s SDK Security Test and Evaluation Campaign

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that JMessage SDK, its instant messaging product, has passed the security test and evaluation in the third round of the SDK Security campaign facilitated by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (“CAICT”). This is the Company’s second product to pass the security test and evaluation under the SDK Security campaign.



In June 2021, the Security Research Institute of CAICT initiated the SDK Security campaign and carried out the first and second rounds of the SDK security test and evaluation between July and October 2021, and the third round from November 2021. This technical evaluation tested five aspects of SDK product security, including basic security of SDK products, data storage security, data interaction security, key component security, code and document security.

The aim of CAICT’s SDK Security campaign is to help SDK developers identify any major security problems in advance, adopt preventive measures, and establish a standardized SDK security evaluation process and testing environment, which will lead to improving the security protocol of the industry. Since the launch of this campaign, the Security Research Institute of CAICT has closely monitored the development trend of IT technologies and developed a complete SDK evaluation and indicator system through forward-thinking research and practical exploration leveraging its profound insights and expertise in data security, mobile security and other related fields. Aurora Mobile’s push notification solution (“JPush”) successfully passed the first round of the security test and evaluation, followed by JMessage SDK in the third round, demonstrating the Company's strong capabilities in its security product offerings and compliance with cybersecurity regulations.

After more than a decade of in-depth exploration, Aurora Mobile has harnessed its rich expertise in mobile development, and has always placed high importance on data compliance, data security and the protection of users’ personal information. As part of a strict compliance review system, the Company covers product development all the way through to product launch, and is also active in discussions to develop industry-wide regulations and standards. Presently, the Company has obtained a number of professional certificates, including:

National High-Tech Enterprise Certification

Information System Security Level 3 Protection

ISO 27001 Information Security Management System Certification

ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certification

SDK Security Certificate

SDK Information Security Certificate

5G Messaging Platform Functional Completeness Certification



As a leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile continues to focus on developers' needs and has launched a series of products to help them improve on operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetize services. The Company's service offerings include push notifications, one-click verification, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG VaaS, JG UMS and other services. As of September 2021, Aurora Mobile provided software development kits (SDKs) to over 1.79 million apps with 55.4 billion SDK installations and reached a monthly active unique device base of 1.44 billion.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

