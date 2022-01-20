Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market to Surpass US$ 8,460.7 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global ankylosing spondylitis market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,864.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market:

Key trends in the market include approvals of various drugs by the regulatory bodies, which is expected to drive the global ankylosing spondylitis market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the phase 2 trial of Izokibep, indicated for patients with ankylosing spondylitis, developed by Affibody AB, a company developing innovative bi- and multi-specific next-generation biopharmaceuticals and Inmagene, a leading biotech company focused on the development of therapeutics for immunology-related diseases in partnership. Izokibep is an engineered protein. Izokibep binds to interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a pro-inflammatory protein associated with ankylosing spondylitis (AS) with almost 1,000 times the strength of a typical IL-17 antibody. Izokibep is designed to have high potency and a long half-life.

Request for sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4833

Key Market Takeaways:

The global ankylosing spondylitis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period due to increasing research and development in ankylosing spondylitis, which is expected to drive the global ankylosing spondylitis market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Secukinumab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-17A monoclonal antibody, is currently undergoing a study sponsored by Novartis Pharmaceuticals, to compare its effects with Adalimumab Biosimilar, a tumor necrosis factor [TNF] inhibitor for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis. The study is currently undergoing phase 3 trials as of November 2021 and is expected to complete its study by December 2021.This is the first study designed to evaluate the superiority of an IL-17A inhibitor, secukinumab, over a TNF inhibitor, SDZ-ADL. It is being evaluated for reducing the spinal radiographic progression in AS.

Among drug type, NSAIDs segment is estimated to hold dominant position in the global ankylosing spondylitis market in 2021, as they are used as the first line treatment for ankylosing spondylitis. For instance, in January 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a generic version of Celebrex (celecoxib), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). It is an oral medication used to treat pain and inflammation caused by and other disorders.

On the basis of route of administration, oral segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global ankylosing spondylitis market in 2021. The factor attributed to its dominancy is the fact that NSAIDs, used as the first line treatment option for ankylosing spondylitis, consist of oral drugs.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global ankylosing spondylitis market include Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Eli Lilly and Company, Cipla Inc., Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., UCB S.A., Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., HENGRUI USA, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4833

Market Segmentation:

Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By Drug Type: Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Disease-modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) TNF Inhibitors



Corticosteroids Others



Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Parentral

Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Psoriatic Arthritis Market , by Drug Class (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Disease-modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologics, and Others), by Product Type (Prescription and Over The Counter), by Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, and Injectable), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market , By Test Type (Serology Test (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR), Rheumatoid Factor (RF), Anti-cyclic Citrullinated Peptide (anti-CCP), Antinuclear Antibody (ANA), Uric Acid, Other Tests), Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests (Salicylate Level Count, Muscle Enzyme Tests (CPK, Aldolase), Creatinine Test)), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Private Laboratories, Public Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.