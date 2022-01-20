Lucidworks Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors to Guide Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , the provider of next-generation AI-powered search applications and pioneer of the Connected Experience Cloud, today announces the appointments of Diane Honda and Adam Famularo to the board of directors. Honda is the Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary at Barracuda Networks, a leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions. Famularo is the CEO of WorkFusion, a leading provider of robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation solutions. The two executives bring decades of experiences as transformational and visionary leaders and will help shape Lucidworks’ strategy and growth moving forward.



“We are honored to welcome Diane and Adam to the Lucidworks Board of Directors,” said Will Hayes, CEO, Lucidworks. “Lucidworks is at a critical moment of transformation. We recently announced our new SaaS platform, Springboard, and have an ambitious roadmap and vision for the year ahead. Diane and Adam’s experience leading growth and change across a wide variety of organizations will help shepherd Lucidworks into the next exciting part of our journey.”

Diane Honda is a proven expert at guiding companies through critical points of growth, transformation and organizational change. She played a pivotal role at Barracuda as its strategic general counsel and human resources leader where she led the company through several restructures, acquisitions, its IPO, and sale to private equity. Her background spans more than three decades in the tech industry working with companies from start-ups to established public organizations. Honda also serves on the Board of Java Joy, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating transformative experiences and to providing educational and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

“I immediately saw Lucidworks' potential,” said Diane Honda. “I’m looking forward to helping Lucidworks’ transform from an on-prem, large scale engine to a more nimble, modular SaaS solution. Lucidworks’ ability to retain and grow an impressive customer base, which includes heavy hitters across commerce, financial services, and healthcare, is a testament to one of the company’s values: Champion Customers. You can feel this throughout the culture of the organization, and I am excited to continue developing a strategy that best serves customers, employees, and investors as we move forward.”

Adam Famularo is a visionary business leader that currently serves as the CEO of WorkFusion, an RPA software company focused on automating the way people work. Previously, he served as CEO at erwin Inc., a software company that helps the world’s largest organizations discover, manage, protect and leverage enterprise data to drive successful digital transformations. Under his leadership, erwin doubled revenue over a four-year period, increased NPS scores to 65, and received countless industry accolades, including being recognized as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions for two consecutive years. Famularo serves on the National Advisory Council for Donorschoose.org, a charity focused on helping children succeed in the classroom. He is a graduate of the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.

“Lucidworks has all the core ingredients they need to make the transformation to a SaaS leader,” said Adam Famularo. “My sweet spot is working with companies going through major transitions to become cloud-based, SaaS solutions providers. Lucidworks is in the right place at the right time, and has already done much of the hard work of building the Springboard platform and launching the first available application, Connected Search. I’m looking forward to working closely with Will and the board to drive adoption, continue to fine-tune our offerings, and take Lucidworks to the next level.”

“Diane and Adam bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team,” said Will Hayes, CEO, Lucidworks. “We look forward to their support and guidance moving into the new year and beyond.”

