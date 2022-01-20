The Alzheimer’s Association and The Joint Commission collaborate to improve quality and safety in dementia care

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CHICAGO, January 20, 2022) – The Alzheimer’s Association and The Joint Commission today announced a collaboration to help improve quality and safety in dementia care in nursing, skilled nursing, and assisted living facilities. The organizations will partner to evaluate ongoing scientific issues, standards and performance measures, and quality improvement initiatives, as well as to provide education programs and presentations, and share data with the public.

An estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older lived with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2021. Overall, 48% of nursing home residents have Alzheimer’s or other dementias,[1] while 37% of short-stay (less than 100 days) nursing home residents have Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and 59% of long-stay (more than 100 days) residents have these conditions. Furthermore, Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths have increased 16% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important for The Joint Commission to collaborate with the Alzheimer’s Association, the nation’s leading voice on dementia and other memory-related issues, to help improve care for patients and residents in nursing care centers and assisted living communities,” said Gina Zimmermann, executive director, Nursing Care Centers and Assisted Living Community Services, The Joint Commission. “Initially, our collaboration provides a unique opportunity to recognize nursing care centers that are meeting state-of-the-art standards and implementing best practices for dementia care. I look forward to expanding this collaboration to assisted living communities that provide memory care.”

The first part of the collaboration is an update to The Joint Commission’s Memory Care Certification (MCC) requirements, effective July 1, 2022. MCC is an add-on certification program available to nursing care centers (NCC) accredited by The Joint Commission. The program recognizes NCCs that focus on the care of patients and residents with memory-impacting conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias – enabling these residents to remain engaged in their environment and to function at the highest cognitive level possible.

The update includes 10 new and four revised requirements that reflect current scientific evidence and best practices in long-term care and memory care. The requirements align with the Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Care Practice Recommendations[2] and were finalized after analyzing the results of a Standards Review Panel (SRP) and Public Field Reviews. Participants included clinicians, administrators, and advocate organizations.

“These new and revised certification requirements provide an evidence-based approach toward ensuring the highest quality care for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia in nursing care centers,” said Beth Kallmyer, MSW, vice president of care and support, Alzheimer’s Association. “The Alzheimer’s Association is pleased The Joint Commission recognizes the value and importance of incorporating our Dementia Care Practice Recommendations into this updated certification. We believe certification will not only enhance dementia care but also will be an important consideration for families seeking nursing care.”

The MCC requirements are available on the Prepublication Standards page of The Joint Commission website. They also will be included in the July 1, 2022 version of E-dition and hard copy update of the Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for Nursing Care Centers. NCCs may promote their MCC achievement throughout their community, using a co-branded logo.

Additionally, as part of the collaboration, The Joint Commission will provide accreditation and certification information for inclusion in the Alzheimer’s Association Community Resource Finder (CRF), a database of dementia and aging-related resources for individuals, families and caregivers seeking programs and services targeted by zip code.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

[1]Harris-Kojetin L, Sengupta M, Lendon JP, Rome V, Valverde R, Caffrey C. Long-term care providers and services users in the United States, 2015–2016. National Center for Health Statistics. Vital Health Stat 2019;3(43).

[2]Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Care Practice Recommendations (2018). Gerontologist, 58: S1, S1–S9. doi:10.1093/geront/gnx182