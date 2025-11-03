Joint Commission Appoints James Merlino, MD, as Next Chief Operating Officer

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Nov. 3, 2025, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission today announced the appointment of James I. Merlino, MD, as chief operating officer (COO), effective Jan. 1, 2026. Dr. Merlino currently serves as the organization’s chief innovation officer, a role he has held since joining Joint Commission from Cleveland Clinic in August 2023. He will continue to report directly to Jonathan Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Joint Commission, and be responsible for driving operational excellence and advancing the organization’s mission to support healthcare organizations in delivering safe, high-quality care to patients worldwide.

Since joining Joint Commission from Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Merlino has been instrumental in helping transform the organization’s strategic direction and operational model. As chief innovation officer, he led initiatives to expand Joint Commission’s impact, including supporting the organization’s launch of its Responsible Use of Health Data Certification, co-leading national convenings on the use of healthcare artificial intelligence, and bringing his real-world experience in modernizing approaches to accreditation and certification designed to better support healthcare organizations worldwide.

“A seasoned healthcare leader, Dr. Merlino is both an accomplished surgeon and an exceptional strategic leader — bringing both the clinical and operational perspective that will be invaluable to this role,” said Dr. Perlin. “His innovative mindset and passion for advancing safety, quality, and patient experience have already made a significant mark on Joint Commission. This transition allows us to more fully leverage Jim’s strengths in support of our mission to enable and affirm the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all.”

As COO, Dr. Merlino will have responsibility for ensuring operational alignment and impact across Joint Commission’s accreditation, certification, and international programs. In this role, he will guide efforts that support more than 23,000 healthcare organizations, including over 80% of U.S. hospitals, in advancing the highest standards of quality and safety. His leadership will also extend globally, where more than 1,000 healthcare organizations in more than 70 countries have achieved Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation.

“It’s a privilege to serve Joint Commission and help lead an organization so deeply committed to improving care for patients everywhere,” said Dr. Merlino. “Healthcare is undergoing extraordinary change, and our role is to be a trusted partner, supporting organizations with the standards, insights, and innovation they need to deliver safer, higher-quality care. I’m inspired by the passion and purpose of our team and look forward to building on that foundation to further advance our mission globally.”

Before joining Joint Commission, Dr. Merlino served as chief clinical transformation officer at Cleveland Clinic, where he oversaw enterprise strategy, business development, safety, quality, experience, and continuous improvement. Previously, he held roles as chief experience officer, associate chief of staff, and vice chair of the Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute — all while maintaining an active practice as a colorectal surgeon. Prior to Cleveland Clinic, he served as president and chief medical officer of strategic consulting and later took on the expanded role of chief transformation officer for Press Ganey Associates.

An internationally recognized expert on healthcare strategy, safety, and experience with more than 30 years of healthcare experience, Dr. Merlino has been invited to deliver more than 500 presentations domestically and internationally, advised executives and boards at more than 50 major healthcare organizations, and authored numerous publications and presentations on healthcare leadership and transformation. His first book, “Service Fanatics: How to Build Superior Patient Experience the Cleveland Clinic Way,” has been translated into five languages. Dr. Merlino was named one of HealthLeaders Magazine’s “20 People Who Make Healthcare Better” and has been repeatedly recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the top experts in healthcare safety.

