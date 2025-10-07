Joint Commission Names Laura Ryan Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission has tapped Laura Ryan, a seasoned healthcare and corporate communications expert, as its new chief marketing and communications officer, effective Oct. 13. Ryan joins from Ruder Finn, where she headed U.S. Corporate Communications, bringing over 25 years of integrated marketing and communications experience to the position.

"Joint Commission has set the standard for healthcare quality and safety for decades – that said, the healthcare landscape has never been more dynamic or complex. We understand the value strong, smart, clear communications plays in ensuring our many stakeholders fully understand and appreciate our collective mission to continuously improve healthcare quality and safety for all," said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Joint Commission. "Laura's track record in brand positioning, strategic communications and brand management makes her the perfect choice to support our efforts in fully articulating and communicating our important story to the healthcare community and beyond."

Reporting directly to Dr. Perlin, Ryan will spearhead all marketing, branding and communications initiatives, overseeing internal, external and executive communications, digital marketing and stakeholder engagement. Her focus will be on making Joint Commission's standards, quality improvement resources and new initiatives more accessible, understood and appreciated more broadly across the healthcare landscape.

"It is a particularly exciting time to be joining Joint Commission, with the organization at such a pivotal time in its evolution as it enhances its role in the future of healthcare in the U.S. and around the globe," Ryan said. "This incredible organization makes a real difference in supporting patient care and safety, and being part of a leadership team that is not only mission-driven but one that's reshaping the future of healthcare quality is both humbling and incredibly gratifying."

Previously, Ryan was managing director at Ruder Finn, where she guided clients from many industries through complex business and reputational challenges. Prior to Ruder Finn, Ryan led the U.S. corporate practice for Cohn & Wolfe and held senior corporate leadership positions at Ketchum and Burson-Marsteller. She has significant experience in healthcare communications, having worked with leading pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations and major health systems including Cleveland Clinic, Biogen, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

In addition to working with leading agencies, Ryan brings valuable in-house perspective from her time at Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association and the American Osteopathic Association where she gained firsthand understanding of healthcare operations and the regulatory environment.

Ryan earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from the University of Iowa and her master’s degree in communications from Northwestern University.

To learn more about Joint Commission accreditation and certification, visit https://www.jointcommission.org/en-us/accreditation/accreditation-360.

About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

Learn more at www.jointcommission.org.