Joint Commission Hires Arjun Srinivasan, MD, as Deputy Chief Medical Officer

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Joint Commission announced the appointment of Arjun Srinivasan, MD, as deputy chief medical officer (DCMO). An accomplished physician-scientist, Dr. Srinivasan joins from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), bringing over 25 years of experience in infectious diseases, public health, and quality measurement and improvement to his new role.

"Having personally collaborated with Dr. Srinivasan on multiple research initiatives over the past 15 years, I appreciate the real-world understanding he brings to the challenges and opportunities of advancing safety and quality," said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Joint Commission. "His impressive experience at the CDC and his expertise in measurement will powerfully strengthen our ongoing efforts to advance healthcare quality and safety."

Reporting directly to Elizabeth Mort, MD, MPH, vice president and chief medical officer (CMO), Dr. Srinivasan will work on key initiatives in the CMO’s office and partner with other enterprise officers on innovative programs aimed at improving healthcare delivery, safety and outcomes across all settings. This will include designing services to support physicians in delivering high-quality care and serving as a liaison between the healthcare quality and safety community to ensure that the value of Joint Commission accreditation and certification programs and services are understood by healthcare organizations and their clinicians.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Dr. Srinivasan on national committees charged with advancing patient safety for many years and have been impressed by his constructive and practical advice,” said Dr. Mort. “His background and perspectives will be critical as Joint Commission strengthens its partnership with healthcare organizations to enhance patient quality and safety across the continuum of care.”

Most recently, Dr. Srinivasan served as deputy director for Program Improvement, Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion, at the CDC, where he spearheaded efforts in antimicrobial stewardship and diagnostic excellence. In his two decades with the CDC, he has led numerous national initiatives and developed effective policy solutions to improve quality and safety in U.S. health systems. Prior to the CDC, he was an assistant professor of Medicine in the Infectious Diseases Division at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, where he was the founding director of the Johns Hopkins Antibiotic Management Program and the associate hospital epidemiologist.

"I am honored to join Joint Commission as DCMO," Dr. Srinivasan shared. "My career has been dedicated to advancing patient safety, improving healthcare quality and fostering collaboration across the healthcare community. This new role will enable me to drive meaningful impact across all healthcare settings. I look forward to working with Dr. Perlin, Dr. Mort and the entire Joint Commission team to drive evidence-based improvements and build on the organization’s legacy of leadership and innovation in healthcare quality and safety."

Dr. Srinivasan earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Davidson College. He received his medical training in internal medicine and infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University and continues to be clinically active at the Atlanta Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center.

