Notification on manager’s transactions

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Apranga APB has received notification from the member of the Management Board of Apranga APB Vidas Lazickas on the transactions in issuer's securities (see attachment).

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group CEO
+370 5 2390801

Attachment


Notification on managers transactions 2022-01-21.2