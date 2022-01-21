Caleb DesRosiers, JD, MPA Appointed to Daxor Corporation Board of Directors

Oak Ridge, TN, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announced today that it has appointed Caleb DesRosiers, JD, MPA to its Board of Directors, effective January 18, 2022.



Mr. DesRosiers is currently a Senior Principal at Valuate Healthcare Consultancy, a leading strategic and market access consulting firm part of Omnicom, a multi-billion communication and consulting public company and serves on the board of the Health Alliance Plan of Michigan, a company of Henry Ford Health System, and advisory boards of Copilot Provider Support Services, Inc., and TruLite Health. He holds a B.A., Master in Public Administration, and law degrees from Suffolk University.

He began his career in state government working on policy to expand healthcare access and prescription drug benefit to seniors. He served as a Special Assistant at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) in Washington DC where he advised the Offices of Regulatory Affairs and Administrator on payment policy and managing the clearance of all regulations within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, and the Office of Federal Register. Mr. DesRosiers spent five years in the life science industry at Pfizer and Roche supporting brand teams cross-functional payment policy, advocacy, managed care and commercial initiatives.

Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor said: “Caleb brings a wealth of strategic and regulatory expertise and deep insights that will serve to support our vision of achieving optimal blood volume for all. He will play a key role in elevating Daxor as a critical leader in improving the healthcare outcomes for patients who benefit from optimal blood volume from Daxor’s BVA-100® Blood Volume Analyzer.”

“I am honored to join Daxor’s Board of Directors and look forward to helping Daxor succeed in the coming year and beyond,” said Caleb DesRosiers. “I am excited to join such an esteemed group of Directors and look forward to supporting the entire Daxor team.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.