XPO Logistics Digital Truck Brokerage Platform Exceeds 600,000 App Downloads

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced a new milestone in the adoption of its XPO Connect digital brokerage marketplace. Carrier demand for the platform’s Drive XPO mobile app propelled cumulative downloads of the app to over 600,000 at year-end 2021, more than doubling the cumulative count in 12 months.

Additionally, in the fourth quarter, the company had a 74% year-over-year increase in weekly average carrier users on XPO Connect, reflecting a substantial increase in digital truckload providers available to XPO customers.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “XPO has prioritized the development of truck brokerage automation for over a decade, leading to our premier XPO Connect offering. Now that digital transactions have become a defining trend in our industry, our investments ahead of the curve are attracting significant freight volumes to our platform.”

XPO’s ongoing investments in its digital ecosystem include enhancements that serve both customers and carriers. Recent introductions include an expanded API offering that allows shippers to access XPO Connect via Oracle’s Transportation Management cloud system; and end-to-end tracking automation for carriers with minimal driver interaction.

XPO Connect uses machine learning to analyze historical data and market conditions, helping shippers and carriers buy and sell freight capacity more efficiently in real time. Drivers can download the Drive XPO app at no charge from the iOS and Android stores.

About XPO Logistics

