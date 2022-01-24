FAT Brands Inc. Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and fifteen other restaurant concepts, today announced their virtual participation in the Jefferies Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit. Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO, will host a presentation on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 2:30 pm ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay for 30 days. It can be accessed here, or under the Events & Presentations section of the FAT Brands Investor Relations website at https://ir.fatbrands.com/.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

