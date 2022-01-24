ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC) Join Forces to Form a Clinical Affiliation in New Jersey

Tarrytown, New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is pleased to announce that the practice has formed a clinical affiliation with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC), formerly Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

“We are thrilled to affiliate and collaborate with ENT and Allergy Associates. ENTA is recognized throughout the region as a leader providing outstanding care to their patients,” states Richard L. Davis, President and CEO, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

This affiliation offers New Jersey residents access to enhanced otolaryngology and allergy healthcare services across a wide variety of specialties and sub-specialties, provided by CBMC.

ENTA plans to integrate its NextGen Electronic Health Records system with CBMC to create a single button protocol that will help quickly and efficiently coordinate care between physicians and facilities. Patients who are found to need tertiary care will be quickly seen by the specialist within 48 hours. This seamless protocol allows ENTA physicians to quickly direct patients to one of CBMC physicians through an approved HIPAA compliant method of communication. Physicians at CBMC will be able to instantly receive a patient’s diagnosis, relevant images, chart notes, and the clinical description of why they are being sent for more advanced care.

This affiliation will provide a unique opportunity to deliver comprehensive medical and surgical services and provide timely and convenient access to some of the best physicians in the region. ENTA considers itself “a university without walls” and prides itself on the affiliations it has fostered over the years, including clinical alliances with The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and Northwell Health.

Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA, stated “It’s very exciting to be able to partner with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. We are dedicated to the patients of New Jersey and adding an affiliation with a hospital as well-regarded as CBMC is a huge advantage for our physicians and patients.”

“By working closely with leading community providers like ENT and Allergy Associates, we can greatly improve access to the convenient, superior services they offer to the thousands of New Jersey residents impacted by Head, Neck and ENT disorders,” said Jean Anderson Eloy, M.D., Chairman of Otolaryngology at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Vice Chairman, Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

Robert Green, M.D., President of ENTA, added, “ENTA’s prestigious affiliations are what set us apart in the fields of ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology care. Working with the physicians at CBMC provides yet another level of quality care for our New Jersey patients.”

“We are proud to align ourselves with CBMC explained Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President of ENTA. “By forming a clinical affiliation with CBMC, this allows our patients to have seamless access to leading-edge treatments that only a university‐based medical enterprise such as CBMC provides.”

To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, or to conveniently find an ENT or Allergy doctor and then easily book an appointment at the nearest New York or New Jersey location, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT & Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 44 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

About Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Formerly Saint Barnabas Medical Center):

Since 1865, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC), formerly known as Saint Barnabas Medical Center, New Jersey’s oldest nonsectarian hospital, has worked to exceed our community’s highest expectations for compassionate, comprehensive health care. The 597-bed institution is one of the largest health care providers in the state, treating more than 32,000 inpatients and 80,000 Emergency Department patients each year. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and the Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center provide treatment and services for more than 300,000 outpatient visits annually. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center has long been recognized as a leader in providing world-class care—delivering 6,400 babies annually which is one of the largest programs in the state, leading the nation in Kidney Transplant, and providing more than 100 medical and surgical specialty and subspecialty services. RWJBarnabas Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey - the state's only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center - brings a world class team of researchers and specialists to fight alongside you, providing close-to-home access to the latest treatment and clinical trials. For more information, call 1.973.322.5000 or visit www.rwjbh.org/cbmc. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center is located at 94 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ 07039.

