Solo.io Announces the Return of SoloCon, a Community-Driven Event Dedicated to Advancing Application Networking

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io , the application networking company, today announced its second annual SoloCon 2022 , a global, virtual event connecting industry experts, technical leaders, and customers to share best practices for adopting, applying, and using API gateway, service mesh, and cloud native technologies. This year’s SoloCon, set for Feb. 22-24, will feature keynote speakers, technical sessions, hands-on training, networking, and more. The free event also includes customized agendas for different regional time zones with curated experiences for the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.



“There’s been a great deal of industry and community innovation surrounding eBPF, GraphQL, and Istio. SoloCon captures it all with advice, tricks, and lessons that will help enterprises adopt, manage, and use forward-looking technologies such as service mesh that deliver tangible value to end users,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO, Solo.io. “SoloCon is back by popular demand — and we’re upping the ante with new, live instructor-led workshops, sessions broadcast in three different time zone regions, new in-depth Istio workshops, a new Istio expert certification, an eBPF certification, and much more. We look forward to lively discussions and discoveries during the event!”

SoloCon 2022 will kick off following a momentous year for Solo.io that saw over 100 GA, beta, and patch releases covering thousands of enhancements across its Gloo Mesh, Gloo Edge, and Gloo Portal product offerings. The company remained a top contributor to open source, launching its BumbleBee Project , an open-source project that simplifies the development, packaging, and sharing of eBPF tools. Solo.io also hosted 75+ training events, including hands-on workshops covering Istio education and certification, Kubernetes API gateways, and developer collaboration — all with more than 7,400 registered participants.

SoloCon is Solo.io’s one-stop shop for participants to learn the latest about service mesh, eBPF, GraphQL, WebAssembly (Wasm), Envoy Proxy, Istio, and more in over 35 sessions, keynotes, roadmaps, and lightning talks. Solo.io will run three topic tracks focused on “community and open source,” “service mesh and application networking,” and “API gateway and edge technologies.” The last day of SoloCon, Feb. 24, will offer hands-on, developer-focused workshops.

SoloCon 2022 will feature:

Keynotes : Learn from industry-recognized leaders including Idit Levine, Christian Posta, Lin Sun, and Neeraj Poddar on “The Future of Service Mesh,” “Scaling Gloo Mesh in Production for Performance and Reliability,” and more



: Learn from industry-recognized leaders including Idit Levine, Christian Posta, Lin Sun, and Neeraj Poddar on “The Future of Service Mesh,” “Scaling Gloo Mesh in Production for Performance and Reliability,” and more End-user and guest sessions : Hear from Solo.io customers and real-life end users



: Hear from Solo.io customers and real-life end users Product roadmap sessions : Get a first-hand look at what’s next with Solo.io products such as Gloo Mesh and Gloo Edge



: Get a first-hand look at what’s next with Solo.io products such as Gloo Mesh and Gloo Edge General sessions: Attend introductory- to intermediate-level talks covering service mesh, eBPF, GraphQL, Wasm, Envoy Proxy, Istio, and more



Attend introductory- to intermediate-level talks covering service mesh, eBPF, GraphQL, Wasm, Envoy Proxy, Istio, and more Lightning talks: Skill up on more specific trends and features in 15-minute bites



Skill up on more specific trends and features in 15-minute bites Expo hall: Visit booths and attend demos on specific topics, products, and offerings including Solo Academy, our new online learning platform where you can get Istio certified on-demand



Visit booths and attend demos on specific topics, products, and offerings including Solo Academy, our new online learning platform where you can get Istio certified on-demand Workshops: Participate in four new, live instructor-led workshops, attend two new in-depth Istio workshops, and earn a new Istio expert certification

Join us at SoloCon 2022, Feb. 22-24! Register here.

About Solo.io

Solo.io, the application networking company, delivers API infrastructure from the edge to service mesh, helping enterprises adopt, secure, and operate innovative cloud native technologies. APIs drive microservices and cloud native technologies, forming the foundation for developers, partners, and customers to interact with application services quickly, effectively, and securely. Solo.io brings developer and operations tooling to manage and federate security and traffic control and tie together the integration points to enable and observe the application network. Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, MA, Solo.io is backed by Altimeter Capital, Redpoint Ventures, and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.solo.io/ or follow @soloio_inc.

