Havila Shipping ASA: Update on report from Finanstilsynet

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 22 December 2021

after having received a control report from Finanstilsynet.

Finanstilsynet notified the company of a five week deadline to appeal the decision.

The company has now concluded to comply with the order from Finanstilsynet.

Detailed, but preliminary assessments, confirm not insignificant effect on results and equity

in historical periods, but limited impact on the group’s equity on the 2021 annual accounts.

The exact impact will be calculated and accounted for in the 2021 accounts.

Preliminary accounts will according to the financial calendar be released on 25.02.2022.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act