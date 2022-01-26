New VelocityEHS Virtual Training Course Explores How Bowtie Analysis Helps Manage Risk

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced today its new risk management virtual training course, Introduction to Bowtie Analysis hosted with its training partner, Safety Solutions. The 8-hour course, split into two afternoon sessions, offers an in-depth, hands-on exploration of how risk bowties can help EHS professionals better understand how to assess, communicate and manage operational risks. Part of the company’s suite of expert-led resources, this exclusive VelocityEHS online training course is ideal for operations, maintenance, engineering, EHS leadership and support teams, as well as management staff.



Register now for the course, which takes place over two 4-hour sessions on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET and Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET.

Risk bowties synthesize data from many different types of risk assessments, providing a single, intuitive view of risk at the organizational level and the controls needed to prevent incidents. They provide a visual representation of the causal pathways that relate causes to top events and outcomes to make it easier to communicate and assess risk scenarios. Bowties are also flexible and interactive, enabling teams to overcome the common limitations of documenting risk data using spreadsheets or tabular risk registers. Download the VelocityEHS “Using Risk Bowties to Manage Risk” eBook and “Bowties: A Unified View of Operational Risk” infographic to learn more.

“Risks come at us from all directions, and if you’re not effectively managing risk with advanced solutions it can be a real challenge to understand of how those risks interact with one another and impact your business,” said Matt Airhart, President of VelocityEHS. “Risk bowties are the answer. Their ability to combine risk assessment data from multiple methods and sources into a single, consolidated visual map makes them an essential tool for today’s EHS leaders. This training offers attendees the opportunity to learn first-hand from the experts how to better manage risks throughout their organization. It’s just another way VelocityEHS is leading the charge in helping EHS professionals gain operational excellence.”

Attendees of the virtual course will use the VelocityEHS Risk Management software to get hands-on practice creating bowtie analyses. The flexible, integrated and easy-to-use software tools help small to enterprise-sized organizations achieve efficient, consistent, and transparent risk and control management across their operations. By standardizing the collection and organization of risk and control data, software users can effortlessly switch between qualitative and quantitative analysis modes in either tabular or bowtie formats, in support of a wide array of industry-standard processes from JSAs, What-Ifs, Checklists, HAZOPs, LOPAs through to SQRAs.

Visit the training course page to learn more and register. Follow VelocityEHS on LinkedIn for updates about this and other training events, including additional information about the Introduction to Bowtie Analysis spring session in May.

For more information about VelocityEHS and its full suite of award-winning EHS products and services, visit www.EHS.com.

About Safety Solutions

Safety Solutions Ltd offers process safety consulting services and training courses to establish strong safety management culture and capability. Our consultants have significant international experience and are leaders in the field of process safety. Combining specialist engineering and management skills, we work with operating and engineering companies to establish their process safety programs to the highest possible standards. Since 1993, Safety Solutions has been servicing clients in oil & gas, petrochemical, refining, hazardous substances, chemicals, dairy, power generation, pulp, and paper sectors. Our team is based in New Zealand (New Plymouth and Rotorua) and Australia (Melbourne). Our team has led 1000’s of workshops and training courses across many sectors. Visit our project experience pages for more detail on our recent experience.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 20,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin

312.881.2307

butleymarin@ehs.com