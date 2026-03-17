Independent Research Firm Names VelocityEHS as a Leader in AI-Enabled EHS Software

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, a global leader in EHS software and a pioneer in practical AI for workplace safety, today announced the publication of a new case study by analyst firm Verdantix. The report, The VelocityEHS AI Roadmap: Strategy and EHS Priority Areas, examines how the company is scaling AI across safety, operational risk, ergonomics, chemical management and contractor safety within its Accelerate® Platform and across the organization.

The research comes as AI adoption accelerates across EHS, and leaders evaluate how to deploy it responsibly.

“Survey data show that 61% of EHS executives plan to pilot or expand AI initiatives in 2026, underscoring significant demand for AI-enabled solutions,” said Moses Makin, EHSQ Industry Analyst, Verdantix. “As vendors compete to become the preferred partner, VelocityEHS is among the frontrunners.”

“Artificial intelligence must earn trust in EHS,” said Dr. Julia Penfield, SVP and Chief AI Officer, VelocityEHS. “That’s why our AI is purpose-built for EHS and embedded directly into practitioner workflows. It operates within a risk-aligned enterprise architecture designed to support scale while aligning AI behavior with real-world EHS risk scenarios and reinforced by responsible governance and dedicated oversight.”

The case study highlights how VelocityEHS integrates AI through VelocityAI, its AI intelligence layer, and Vēlo, its embedded assistant, across five key domains.

1. Safety - AI Safety Management



While recordable incident rates have declined over the past two decades, fatality rates have remained largely unchanged. Within its Safety solution, VelocityEHS has introduced five AI capabilities — AI Description Analyzer, AI Incident Description Analyzer, AI Potential Serious Injury and Fatality (PSIF) Insights, AI Hazards Analyzer, AI Root Cause Identifier and AI Corrective Action Advisor — designed to strengthen incident reporting, surface serious risk indicators and guide corrective actions.

2. Operational Risk - AI-enhanced Job Safety Assessments



AI-powered Job Safety Assessments evaluate job description quality before enabling hazard identification and control recommendations to improve mitigation efforts.

3. Industrial Ergonomics - Advanced AI-Powered 3D Motion Capture



The Industrial Ergonomics solution leverages AI-driven 3D Motion Capture using standard mobile video to identify ergonomic-related risk factors and recommend corrective controls with greater precision than traditional 2D methods.

4. Chemical Management - Auto Ingredient Indexing with Expert Oversight



AI-powered Ingredient Indexing accelerates extraction and classification of data from Safety Data Sheets (SDS). Outputs are benchmarked against a human-reviewed dataset of more than 20,000 Safety Data Sheets (SDS) and third-party validation datasets, with discrepancies escalated to VelocityEHS subject-matter experts to ensure accuracy at scale.

5. Contractor Safety & Permitting



Custom-built AI models automate verification of Certificates of Insurance (COIs) and OSHA Logs, reducing administrative burden in compliance-heavy environments.

AI as a Safety Strategy

Beyond product innovation, Verdantix emphasizes Velocity’s dedicated AI research team, academic partnerships, and 14 issued U.S. patents related to AI-driven workplace injury and incident prevention, along with governance frameworks aligned with global regulatory standards. The report also highlights VelocityEHS’ investment in AI education forums—such as the ongoing AI in Safety Coffee Chats and industry events—where staff and practitioners engage in open dialogue on real-world applications, limitations, and ethical use of AI in EHS. These insights help shape the company’s AI roadmap.

“Our deployment of AI is oriented around a simple principle: focus on what EHS practitioners find valuable and what our machine learning scientists know is achievable,” said Penfield.

Read full Verdantix case study.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm that serves a global client base consisting of the world’s most innovative corporations, technology and services vendors, and investors. Our insights and analysis form a foundation of the most granular data available in the marketplaces we serve. This allows us to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions that business leaders depend on when they are setting out to reach their most important goals. verdantix.com

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over ten million workers worldwide, our Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, and with standalone solutions Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from PhD AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight.

Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, we help companies outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Sinkwitts

jsinkwitts@ehs.com