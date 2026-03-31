VelocityEHS Taps Proven EHS Leader Cory Gendron to Accelerate Growth

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS has appointed Cory Gendron as Chief Revenue Officer, adding a highly respected leader in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and SaaS to its executive team.

“Bringing Cory in is about what comes next for VelocityEHS customers and EHS professionals,” said CEO Matt Airhart. “Companies have a generational opportunity to transform the way they manage safety. It is being driven by AI, more connected and intelligent EHS solutions, and rising expectations from investors and other stakeholders. Cory has a proven ability to turn market opportunity into real, scalable growth while keeping the focus where it belongs—providing value to customers.”

Gendron will lead the global revenue strategy with a focus on expanding the company’s go-to-market execution and driving expansion across the Accelerate® Platform. The platform delivers AI-powered solutions spanning safety, ergonomics, chemical management, and operational risk, helping organizations operate more efficiently while protecting their workforce.

“VelocityEHS is at a pivotal moment where innovation, customer demand, and market opportunity are all coming together,” said Gendron. “Organizations are looking for partners who can help them move faster, operate smarter, and protect their people. What stood out to me is the approach that VelocityEHS takes in combining deep domain expertise with advanced AI—that is what makes the impact real, and it is why I am excited to be here.”

Gendron is known across the industry for driving disciplined operational execution. He has earned a reputation for leading with transparency and rigor, along with a strong track record of delivering growth across private equity-backed and enterprise software organizations.

Over the course of his career, he has scaled early-stage businesses beyond $100 million in annual revenue, guiding organizations through expansion, transformation, and increasingly complex market demands.

Prior to VelocityEHS, Gendron held executive leadership roles at Traliant, Recycle Track Systems (RTS), and Intelex Technologies, where he built and executed global go-to-market strategies across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Read Gendron’s full biography on the VelocityEHS website.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over ten million workers worldwide, our Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, and with standalone solutions Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from PhD AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight.

Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, we help companies outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Sinkwitts

jsinkwitts@ehs.com