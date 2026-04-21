VelocityEHS Launches First-of-Its-Kind AI to Prevent Hand and Wrist Injuries — Impacting Up to 40% of Workers in High-Risk Roles

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS® today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Hands & Wrists Assessment, tackling one of the most persistent and costly work-related musculoskeletal disorders: hand and wrist injuries.

“Ergonomics has focused on full-body movements—bending, twisting, lifting— while repetitive hand grips and wrist motions have gone undermeasured,” said Dr. Julia Penfield, SVP and Chief AI Officer, VelocityEHS. “With this launch, we’re giving organizations a precise, scalable way to identify and reduce these risks.”

Part of the VelocityEHS Industrial Ergonomics solution, the AI Hands & Wrists Assessment addresses a leading driver of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), which affect 1.5 million workers and costs employers $18 billion annually.

Developed by VelocityEHS’ team of certified professional ergonomists and in-house AI scientists, the assessment draws on decades of real-world experience working directly with customers across industries. This expertise is critical given the real-world impact of these injuries.

Hands and wrists injuries are a major cause of employees needing days away from work. When upper-extremity function is compromised, modified duty options are limited.

Beyond cost and worker impact, these injuries can disrupt productivity, especially in lean manufacturing and pharmaceutical environments.

How the AI Hands & Wrist Assessment Works

Using a standard camera on any mobile device, users can capture a short video of a repetitive task focused on the hands and wrists. Then Vēlo, the embedded AI assistant within the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, identifies motion, grip types, forces, repetition, and duration to generate one of the most comprehensive risk assessments available today.

Built on Human-Centered AI

Vēlo is powered by VelocityAI, the intelligence that combines advanced technology and human expertise to help safety teams act earlier, move faster, and outpace risk.

That validated, field tested expertise—built through on-site assessments and real-world problem solving—is embedded directly into every analysis.

Advancing Ergonomics Through Decades of Innovation

For more than two decades, VelocityEHS has helped advance the field of ergonomics—moving from early online observational tools in the early 2000s to 2D motion capture technology, AI-powered 3D motion capture, and now to targeted analysis of high-risk movements like hands and wrists.

This latest innovation builds on a growing body of peer-reviewed research. In a study published in IISE Transactions on Occupational Ergonomics and Human Factors, VelocityEHS demonstrated how vision-based AI can continuously and noninvasively identify critical risk factors—such as grip type, repetition, and duration—enabling more accurate and scalable assessments of hand-intensive work. Additional research published in Ergonomics (March 2026) further reinforces the company’s leadership in applying advanced AI and 3D modeling to musculoskeletal risk analysis.

“I’ve spent decades working alongside employees in physically demanding roles, seeing how often strain goes unnoticed,” said Rick Barker, CPE, Sr. Director and Head of Product at VelocityEHS. “With more precise, objective data, organizations can prioritize corrective actions and demonstrate measurable reductions in both injury risk and associated costs.”

Additional AI-driven capabilities, powered by VelocityAI and delivered through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform and its embedded AI assistant Vēlo, are available across solutions including Safety, Operational Risk, Contractor Safety, and Chemical Management.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over ten million workers worldwide, our Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, and with standalone solutions Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from PhD AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight.

Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, we help companies outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Sinkwitts

jsinkwitts@ehs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7465b40-d6c4-47d0-bfcf-13520d7f4d7a