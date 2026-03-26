VelocityEHS Ranks #6 Globally in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards

CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS has been recognized among the top software platforms globally, ranking #6 out of 4,389 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards. This distinction places VelocityEHS among the top 50 products worldwide—based entirely on verified customer reviews and publicly available market presence data. Only 0.63% of the more than 179,500 vendors listed on G2 earned a spot on this year’s Best Software Awards.

The company also ranked among the top 50 globally in the Best Software by Function / Governance, Risk & Compliance Products category. Out of more than 1,700 products evaluated, just 111 qualified for the 2026 awards, placing VelocityEHS among an elite group of high-performing solutions.

“Being ranked in the top ten globally in G2’s Best Software Awards is a powerful reflection of what matters most—our customers’ success,” said Winnie Ip, Chief Operating Officer at VelocityEHS. “For more than two decades, we have worked side-by-side with organizations to identify risk and solve real-world EHS challenges. This recognition, driven entirely by customer feedback, validates that we are delivering meaningful impact where it counts.”

Building on this global recognition, VelocityEHS continued its momentum in G2’s Spring 2026 Reports, where customer feedback drove 15 total award badges, including nine Leader designations and six additional badges recognizing customer satisfaction, results, ROI, and implementation.

G2 Spring 2026 Awards & Recognition

VelocityEHS earned the Leader designation across every major Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) segment, securing top rankings in all key categories within G2’s Grid® Report, including:

Overall for EHS

Mid-Market for EHS

Enterprise for EHS

Small Business for EHS





Beyond EHS, VelocityEHS also earned Leader recognition across adjacent categories, demonstrating strength across the broader risk and compliance landscape:

Enterprise for Occupational Health and Safety

Mid-Market for Occupational, Health and Safety

Overall for Occupational Health and Safety

Environmental, Quality and Safety Management

Governance, Risk & Compliance





In addition, VelocityEHS earned additional badges reflecting strong customer outcomes and real-world performance, including Best Relationship, Best Results, Best Estimated ROI (two awards), Fastest Implementation, and High Performer—rounding out recognition across six distinct achievements.

“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews.”

One Platform, Proven Value

Customers consistently highlight the strength of VelocityEHS in unifying complex EHS processes into a single platform, delivering visibility, consistency, and measurable results across organizations.

The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven capabilities across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, along with standalone solutions for Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

Customer Reviews on G2

“I really appreciate the way VelocityEHS Accelerate pulls multiple EHS functions into one platform. The centralized structure makes it easier to track chemical data, safety documentation, and compliance requirements across multiple locations. The dashboards and reporting tools provide clear visibility into trends and outstanding actions, which helps streamline communication with leadership and site managers. It creates a more consistent and standardized approach across the organization.”

— Kris T., Anonymous Company

“The VelocityEHS platform is easy to use, intuitive, and makes it simple to assess employee activities in a consistent way. The layout and workflow make it easy to capture observations, identify gaps, and reinforce best practices without creating extra admin work for leaders or operators.”

—Mario A., Anonymous Company

For more VelocityEHS awards and recognition, view the company's G2 landing page.

About G2’s Best Software Awards

G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, reaching more than 100 million buyers annually—including employees at every Fortune 500 company. Organizations rely on G2 to make smarter, faster software decisions based on authentic peer reviews and transparent market insights. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS software, pioneering human-centered AI to help organizations outpace risk and operate with greater speed, confidence, and control. Protecting over ten million workers worldwide, the Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, along with solutions for Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With one of the industry’s deepest benches of certified experts, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight.

Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, VelocityEHS continues to set the standard for modern EHS software.

Learn more at www.EHS.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Sinkwitts

jsinkwitts@ehs.com