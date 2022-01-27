Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Corcept, Cronos, Everbridge, and Hollysys and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT), Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), and Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT)

On December 8, 2021, Corcept disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[o]n November 15, 2021, the Company received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey (the ‘NJ USAO’) pursuant to Section 248 of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) seeking information relating to the sale and promotion of Korlym, Corcept’s relationships with and payments to health care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym.” Corcept further disclosed that “[t]he NJ USAO has informed Corcept that it is investigating whether any criminal or civil violations by Corcept occurred in connection with the matters referenced in the subpoena.”

On this news, Corcept’s stock price fell $3.71 per share, or 16.91%, to close at $18.23 per share on December 8, 2021.

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON)

On November 9, 2021, Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that “[o]n November 8, 2021, Cronos Group Inc. . . . determined that it will be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 previously filed on Form 10-Q on August 6, 2021” and advising that “[t]he Company's financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon.” Cronos further stated that “[t]he Company concluded that it should have recorded an impairment charge of not less than $220 million on goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in its U.S. reporting unit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company will restate its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, accordingly.” According to Cronos, the Company “is also evaluating whether to record an additional impairment in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.”

On this news, Cronos’s stock price fell $1.01 per share, or 15.05%, to close at $5.70 per share on November 9, 2021.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG)

On December 9, 2021, after the market closed, Everbridge announced that CEO David Meredith resigned. Bloomberg reported analyst Stifel as stating, “[t]he timing and uncertainty around the circumstances of Mr. Meredith’s departure combined with the company's guidance introduces a high degree of uncertainty into the story” and that there are “more questions than answers at this point.”

Following this news, Everbridge shares fell $52.37 per share, over 45%, to close at $63 per share on December 10, 2021.

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)

On November 2, 2021, Hollysys filed a notice with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating that the Company could not timely file its annual report for the period ended June 30, 2021 because of a “delay in collecting supporting documents and information.” Hollysys also disclosed that it had replaced Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP as its independent auditor.

On this news, Hollysys’s stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 29%, to close at $13.70 per share on November 3, 2021.

