Notification on manager’s transactions

Apranga APB has received notification from the member of the Management Board of Apranga APB Vidas Lazickas on the transactions in issuer's securities (see attachment).
Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group CEO
+370 5 2390801
Attachment
| Source: Apranga Apranga
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
Apranga APB has received notification from the member of the Management Board of Apranga APB Vidas Lazickas on the transactions in issuer's securities (see attachment).
Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group CEO
+370 5 2390801
Attachment