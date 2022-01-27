ENT and Allergy Associates® Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Allergist/Immunologist Omar Waqar, MD

Tarrytown, New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) recognizes that as the population and healthcare needs of the communities it serves continue to rise, so must the medical resources and expertise ENTA offers those communities. Today, ENTA announced that as of the February 1, 2022, fellowship-trained allergist and immunologist Dr. Omar Waqar will join its Williamsburg, Brooklyn office, located at 101 Broadway.

Dr. Waqar specializes in both adult and pediatric allergy and immunology.

This comes on the heels of ENTA’s recent announcement that Otolaryngologist Dr. Aron Kandinov will be joining the Williamsburg office effective September 1, 2022.

Each ENTA clinical site offers highly specialized services from allergy testing, allergy treatments, asthma treatments, to immunotherapy. The group’s allergists work hand-in-hand with their ENT specialists to provide patients with the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art medical care. Many of the common disorders that are treated by an ear, nose and throat specialist are complications of allergic disease. AT ENTA, their otolaryngologists and allergy specialists work together as a team to provide faster diagnoses and comprehensive treatment plans so that patients benefit from this close collaboration.

Dr. Omar Waqar is a well-qualified and experienced allergist. After completing the prestigious seven-year Physician-Scientist combined BS/MD program at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, and Albany Medical College, he then pursued his residency in Internal Medicine at North Shore-Long Island Jewish with the Northwell Health System and a fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at the Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Waqar is board certified by both the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Allergy and Immunology. Dr. Waqar is well-published in a variety of peer-reviewed journals and presents on different topics within Allergy and Immunology. Dr. Waqar rounds out his experience and qualifications with an attentive ear to his patients' needs and requirements. He is fluent in Hindi/Urdu and conversational in Spanish.

Dr. Neil Prufer, a partner at ENTA’s Williamsburg office, noted, “We proudly define ourselves as a medical practice focused on delivering leading-edge patient healthcare solutions. We welcome Dr. Waqar and fully believe his talents, training, and dedication will provide that outstanding level of care that our patients expect and deserve.”

“Our commitment to the residents of Brooklyn requires us to continually review, evaluate, and supplement the physician care we offer. Dr. Waqar’s education and credentials reflect the kind of ‘best-of-the-best’ pedigree that we seek when recruiting a new physician,” added Steven Gold, MD, Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. “We are confident Dr. Waqar will add to our ability to deliver superb care and, in turn, extraordinary patient satisfaction.”

Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA remarked, “I am proud to say that Dr. Waqar is a perfect example of this Practice’s constant and continual effort to bring the nation’s top allergists on board to the benefit of our patients. We feel very fortunate to have such an exceptional specialist working on our team and we welcome Dr. Waqar to our Practice and our Williamsburg community.”

To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 44 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

