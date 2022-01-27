DAV acquisition of Patriot Boot Camp offers greater resources to entrepreneurs in the veteran, military community

ERLANGER, KY, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the congressionally chartered voice of America’s disabled veterans, is excited to announce the acquisition of Patriot Boot Camp, a dynamic entity that helps veterans, military members and spouses become creators, innovators and entrepreneurs. Through this transfer, current and future entrepreneurs served by Patriot Boot Camp will enjoy greater support and resources, while DAV expands its footprint to empower the veteran and military community by assisting job creators and advocating for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.

Founded in 2012 by Taylor McLemore along with David Cohen, David Calone and Jared Polis, Patriot Boot Camp, formerly a 501(c)(3) charity, provides training, mentorship and networking for current and future business owners. It has provided in-person and virtual boot camp programs for more than 1,000 entrepreneurs since its founding. Its alumni have raised more than $150 million in venture capital and employ over 1,900 individuals.

“We have supported Patriot Boot Camp and know its impact and the potential it has shown to dramatically improve lives. It empowers innovators in our community to succeed in business,” said Barry Jesinoski, DAV National Headquarters Executive Director. “And, of course, once those who served and the spouses in our community reach their goals, they hire more veterans and create more opportunities for them to excel. It’s a win-win from our perspective.”

Patriot Boot Camp’s former board of directors will form DAV’s National Veterans Entrepreneurship Council, which will be led by McLemore and Calone, who led the transition as board chair.

Jen Pilcher, a military spouse who has led Patriot Boot Camp as its chief executive officer, will serve as National Director of DAV Patriot Boot Camp. Her entrepreneurial experience started in 2012 when she founded MilitaryOneClick, a digital media resource and its subsidiary brand, MilSpouseFest, a nationwide program supporting military and veteran spouses. She participated in Patriot Boot Camp as a business owner in Patriot Boot Camp’s second cohort in 2013. The company scaled quickly and ranked as one of the top sites in the military media industry. She oversaw its acquisition in 2015 before her exit in 2017.

“DAV has been an advocate for veterans, transitioning military members and their families for more than 100 years. We’re thrilled to be able to contribute to that mission in a unique way and impressed by DAV’s forward-thinking approach to providing opportunities for veterans,” Pilcher said. “DAV is holistic in its approach to the financial empowerment for those who’ve served and has always been the top advocate in terms of helping veterans access the benefits and health care they have earned. In the last 10 years, DAV has become a leader in facilitating career fairs and connecting veterans with meaningful employment. With the resources and voice DAV brings to the table, this program will double down on the impact DAV makes in the lives of our most patriotic citizens and their families.

###

About DAV

