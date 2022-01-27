Basis Technologies Named the No. 4 Ad Age Best Places to Work in 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced it placed No. 4 on the 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work. Ad Age (https://adage.com) is a daily must-read for an influential audience of decision-makers and disruptors across the marketing and media landscape. Its Best Places to Work list is an annual ranking of companies that receive high ratings and praise for numerous factors ranging from compensation and benefits to corporate culture and leadership.



Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2022 in partnership with Best Companies Group ( www.aabestplacestowork.com ) , a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers. This year’s list of 50 companies is featured in a special Ad Age report: https://AdAge.com/2022-best-places-to-work.

“Basis Technologies is honored and humbled by our selection as one of the best workplaces in advertising and media. We think this recognition showcases our commitment to building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce,” said Katie Risch, CMO, Basis Technologies. “Our view at Basis Technologies is that corporate culture can contribute to success, as we believe it fosters innovation, creativity, and teamwork across our business.”

To evaluate companies for its list, Ad Age and Best Companies Group use a scoring system that factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas, as well as company policies and practices on areas including work/life balance, recruitment, training and development.

Basis Technologies offers a platform composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. Its capabilities span across desktop, mobile, connected television (“CTV”), linear TV, audio, search, and social media.

Basis Technologies offers benefits including employer HSA funding, wellness screenings, 401(K) match, unlimited flexible time-off, paid three-week sabbaticals, and more. It has received various recognition for its workplace, which include Fortune Best Small and Medium Workplaces 2020; Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2020; and Crain's Business Chicago Best Places to Work, 2021, 2020 and 2019. The company is actively hiring across product development, engineering, sales, services and marketing.

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting. From vital print editions to must-attend events and innovative platform offerings, Ad Age’s industry-leading content includes the coveted A-List & Creativity Awards, the Ad Age Next conference series and proprietary data including the Leading National Advertisers Report from the Ad Age Datacenter.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies, formerly operating as “Centro,” is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices providing services to North America, South America and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

