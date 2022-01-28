AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q4 2021 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2021 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday February 11th, 2022 at 10:00 CET.
Place: Danske bank, Bryggetorget 4, Oslo.
In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220211_9/
The presentation will be held in English and due to COVID-19 restrictions the physical presentation will be open to a maximum of 20 participants. Registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to marito@danskebank.com
Dated: 28 January 2022
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
