NNIT A/S: 02/2022 Reporting of managers transactions

Company announcement 02/2022

Reporting of transaction made by person discharging managerial responsibilities in NNIT’s shares

NNIT A/S (“NNIT”), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that in connection with delivery of shares related to a sign on incentive, NNIT has pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation received notification of the below transactions by person with managerial responsibilities in NNIT.

1

Details of the reporting person and their closely associated persons

a)Name: Pernille Fabricius

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/status: Executive Vice President, CFO

b)Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name: NNIT A/S

b)LEI: 549300KM8QVF7WR40664

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Shares

DK0060580512

b)Nature of the transaction: Shares awarded as part of sign-on incentive

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price in DKK Volume(s) N/A 6,094

d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

Average price per share: N/A

Total number of shares: 6,094 shares

Total price: N/A

e) Date of the transaction: 28 January 2022

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

Contact for further information

Press:

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally. We develop, implement, operate, and advise on IT solutions across industries in 12 countries worldwide. We trace our origins to the Novo Nordisk Group, and for more than 25 years, we have utilized our deep roots and vast experience in the pharmaceutical industry to specialize in IT solutions for a broad range of industries in which quality and security are top priorities. Every day, we take our customers' IT under our wings. We put ourselves in the place of our customers, delve into the details of their business and help them achieve their goals through effective and secure IT solutions. Headquartered in Denmark, we employ more than 3,000 people internationally and are present on locations in China, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the US.



Read more at www.nnit.com

Attachment