The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement2,385,357326.85779,662,736
24 January 202213,000373.874,860,259
25 January 202212,000377.464,529,560
26 January 202211,500388.264,465,016
27 January 202211,500387.994,461,936
28 January 202211,750378.224,444,127
Accumulated under the programme2,445,107328.18802,423,635

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 5,037,180 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.94% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
