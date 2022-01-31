The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|2,385,357
|326.85
|779,662,736
|24 January 2022
|13,000
|373.87
|4,860,259
|25 January 2022
|12,000
|377.46
|4,529,560
|26 January 2022
|11,500
|388.26
|4,465,016
|27 January 2022
|11,500
|387.99
|4,461,936
|28 January 2022
|11,750
|378.22
|4,444,127
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,445,107
|328.18
|802,423,635
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 5,037,180 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.94% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
