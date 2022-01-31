Danforth Advisors Names Mike Palladino Managing Director of Strategic and Operational Human Resources Consulting Practice

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC today announced the appointment of Mike Palladino as Managing Director of its Strategic and Operational Human Resources (HR) consulting practice, which is rapidly growing in line with life science companies’ needs for flexible, sector-informed advisory and execution of critical HR functions. The addition of his leadership will accelerate the company’s plan to build out a full-service HR capability matching the breadth and caliber of its core Finance and Accounting practice, which serves more than 300 life science companies today.



Palladino brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, including executive leadership and advisory in all aspects of people strategy, operational implementation and execution for organizations ranging from start-ups to global Fortune 500 companies. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at BlueRock Therapeutics, where he scaled all general and administrative functions and operations following the company’s merger with Bayer AG. He previously spent eight years at Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the roles of Senior Vice President and Head of Global Resources, and Vice President of Global Litigation and Enterprise Risk Management. As a consultant he has advised emerging companies on HR strategy, operations and employment law matters in the life science and healthcare industries.

“Danforth has an established track record of helping innovative life sciences companies create and scale their operating platform – from finance and accounting to clinical contracting and more. Now we have assembled and are growing a team of proven HR experts who know how to help life science companies build high-performing organizations and attract, develop, and reward their talent,” said Palladino. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this team in filling a critical role for life science companies at all stages of evolution.”

“With our experience and direct view inside hundreds of life science companies, we are uniquely qualified to identify and solve the operational challenges that can stall even the most promising science,” said Chris Connors, Chief Executive Officer of Danforth. “Our Strategic and Operational HR practice is a natural extension of our integrated G&A capabilities, and we are thrilled to have Mike at the helm.”

Danforth’s Strategic and Operational HR group has become a trusted resource for life science start-ups and growth-stage companies seeking leadership and subject matter expertise in the areas of talent acquisition and retention, organizational design, compensation strategy, optimization of employee benefits, workplace culture, leadership development and other functional priorities. Services range from senior-level advisory to day-to-day execution, and are performed by consultants with extensive backgrounds in growing and scaling life sciences HR functions and capabilities.



Additional information is available at https://www.danforthadvisors.com/capabilities/strategic-and-operational-hr/

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the financial and operational backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span wide-ranging needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation, post-public SEC compliance, risk and insurance management, clinical business operations management and strategic and operational human resources. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 800 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional bases in New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.