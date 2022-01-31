Coalesce Brings on Industry Heavy Hitters to Drive Platform Development and Customer Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce , the data transformation company, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of Vincent Calcagnile, Frederik Naessens and Mark Van Der Heijden to lead sales, technical architecture and engineering respectively for the EMEA region. Calcagnile, Naessens, and Van Der Heijden are the founding team of DataToko, a data automation and DataOps focused startup, and bring more than 50 years of combined experience successfully growing and scaling platforms, and attracting customers.



– Calcagnile brings more than 20 years of experience in technology, most recently co-founding DataToko and leading sales for the data-focused start-up. “I am beyond thrilled to lead sales at Coalesce and help bring the platform to market. From the second I met with the team, I knew that they were doing something unique and I could help them get the platform in front of potential customers,” said Calcagnile. Frederik Naessens, Lead Architect – Naessens brings more than 20 years of experience as a technical architect, most recently co-founding DataToko. As lead architect, Naessens was responsible for leading the development of the DataOps platform and working closely with team members and clients to drive platform growth. “Joining Coalesce at this stage of growth is thrilling. Having built a start-up in the past, helping the platform and client base grow will be both a challenge and an adventure. I can’t wait to see how both the company and platform grow in the coming years,” said Naessens.

Founded in 2020, the Coalesce team has been quietly building a revolutionary data transformation product, recently exiting stealth and announcing $5.92M in seed funding, along with its data transformation tool, which became GA-ready for select Snowflake customers.

Coalesce simplifies the modeling, cleansing, governance, and documentation of data by bringing a unique product architecture and flexibility to the analytics landscape. Coalesce is the only enterprise scale data transformation tool to take a code-first, GUI-driven approach unlocked by a column-aware architecture that was built from the ground up. Coalesce aims to improve the lives of data professionals by helping them transform data as efficiently as possible, and at scale.

“We are excited to welcome Vincent, Frederik and Mark to the Coalesce family. They will be critical drivers of growth as we extend the platform and continue to bring on customers globally. In addition to being an extremely talented group, they have worked together in the past which prepares them to hit the ground running during this time of hypergrowth for our team,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO and co-founder of Coalesce. “We are on a mission to radically improve the analytics landscape and can only do that successfully with a strong team that is passionate about our mission to enable data transformations at enterprise scale.”

The Coalesce team is planning to grow in 2022. To learn more about future opportunities, please visit https://coalesce.io/ .

About Coalesce

Founded in 2020, Coalesce is the only data transformation tool built for scale. Its code-first, GUI-driven approach provides the speed, flexibility, and governance to automate data transformations at an enterprise level. Coalesce aims to improve the lives of data professionals by helping them transform data as efficiently as possible, and at scale. Coalesce is backed by 11.2 Capital and GreatPoint Ventures and supports customers worldwide. Learn more at https://coalesce.io/ .