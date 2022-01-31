Changes to the Executive Management of Orphazyme – Anders Vadsholt to be appointed CEO

Orphazyme A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, January 31, 2022 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“Orphazyme” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christophe Bourdon will resign from his position as CEO at Orphazyme A/S to take on the role as CEO of LEO Pharma A/S. Effective April 1, 2022, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Anders Vadsholt, will be appointed CEO of Orphazyme.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Georges Gemayel, said: “Christophe Bourdon’s leadership has skillfully navigated Orphazyme through turbulent times, resulting in the company identifying a pathway to continue to pursue the approval of arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) in both Europe and the US. I would like to thank Christophe for his significant contribution to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. The Board is very pleased to be able to appoint Anders Vadsholt as the Company’s new CEO. Having held the position of CFO since 2016, Anders brings great understanding of the goals and values at Orphazyme and his appointment as CEO ensures continuity in leadership at the Company for the important journey ahead – especially, leading the team during the important next steps for Orphazyme as we work to deliver on our commitment to NPC patients”.

CFO, Anders Vadsholt, said: “I have enjoyed a strong partnership with Christophe during the past year as we, together with our tenacious and dedicated Orphazyme team, worked towards getting arimoclomol approved in Europe and the US. I look forward to continuing to pursue that goal as I believe arimoclomol, if approved, has the potential to make a major difference in the lives of thousands of patients suffering from NPC”.





About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. ADSs representing Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

About arimoclomol

Arimoclomol is an investigational drug candidate that amplifies the production of heat shock proteins (HSPs). HSPs can rescue defective misfolded proteins, clear protein aggregates, and improve the function of lysosomes. Arimoclomol is administered orally, and has now been studied in 10 Phase 1, four Phase 2, and three pivotal Phase 2/3 trials. Arimoclomol has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for NPC in the US and EU. Arimoclomol has received Fast-Track Designation (FTD), Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NPC. On June 17, 2021, Orphazyme received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application for arimoclomol for the treatment of NPC. A marketing authorization application (MAA) for arimoclomol in NPC has been filed with the European Medicines Agency and is under review.

