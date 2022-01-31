Solutions 30 expands service portfolio and geographical coverage to support 5G development in Poland

English French

Solutions 30, European market leader in solutions for new technologies, announced today the acquisition of 100% of Sirtel Sp. z o.o, a specialist in services dedicated to mobile networks in Poland. With this transaction, Solutions 30 is confirming its ambitions in the Polish market, by strengthening its territorial coverage and its client portfolio in the field of mobile telecommunications networks.

Created in 1996, Sirtel specializes in managing mobile network deployment programs and works with major telecom equipment manufacturers and players including Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei or Cellnex. Based in Warsaw, the company operates in south, west and central Poland with a team of 50 technicians supported by long-term field technicians partners. Sirtel had sales of almost €3 million in 2021 and will be fully consolidated in Solutions 30 Group’s financial statements as from February 1, 2021.

This new strategic acquisition is part of Solutions 30 strategy to expand its portfolio and position itself in the 5G market throughout Europe. Sirtel will enable Solutions 30 to broaden its territorial coverage in Poland and will constitute a new base to gain traction in the mobile networks sector, just as the acquisitions of Provisiona, Algor and Comvergent have supported such expansion in Spain, Italy and UK.

Wojciech Pomykała, CEO of Solutions 30 Poland commented, “I am very pleased to welcome the Sirtel teams at this key moment of our expansion in Poland and as we are in front of massive 5G roll-out and further extension of FTTH deployments. This acquisition gives us additional competitive advantage, with complementary skills and assets to strengthen our position in the telecommunications sector and boost our geographical coverage.”

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

