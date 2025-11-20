Olivier Domergue joins the Management Board of Solutions30

Solutions30, European leader in multi-technical field services for the telecommunications, energy and digital sectors, announces the appointment of Olivier Domergue as member of the Group’s Management Board, in charge of performance.

In response to evolving market conditions, Solutions30 is now firmly engaged in the transformation of its business model. After more than a decade of strong growth driven mainly by the telecommunications sector in France, the Group, leveraging the sectoral and geographical diversification of its activities, intends to focus fully on its new priorities: restoring operating margins, generating cash and expanding its customer base.

As part of this strategy, Solutions30 is strengthening its governance with the appointment of Olivier Domergue to the Management Board. His primary mission will be to steer the improvement of the Group’s operating and financial performance, in close cooperation with the entire leadership team.

An experienced executive and a specialist in multi-technical services, well accustomed to demanding operational environments, Olivier Domergue has a recognised track record in improving performance, drawing on team leadership, organisational transformation, operational excellence and process optimisation.

He notably served as Managing Director of SPIE France, where he led an ambitious transformation plan that resulted in a redesigned organisation, stronger customer satisfaction, a significant increase in operating margin, and cash generation at best-in-class levels for the industry.

His in-depth understanding of companies, their business models and their operational challenges will be a major asset for Solutions30, where he has already been a member of the Supervisory Board since 17 June 2025.

Gianbeppi Fortis, Chief Executive Officer of Solutions30, stated: “The appointment of Olivier Domergue will give strong momentum to the implementation of our roadmap, which focuses on restoring margins, generating cash and expanding our customer base. His experience in operational transformations and his ability to rally teams around shared performance objectives will be key to helping us move faster in this direction.”

Olivier Domergue said: “I am very pleased to be joining the Management Board of Solutions30 at a pivotal moment in the Group’s development. It has strong fundamentals, recognised expertise and a value-creation potential that remains intact. My priority will be to work in close cooperation with the operational teams and support functions to turn this potential into tangible and sustainable performance for the benefit of our customers and our employees.”

Thomas Kremer, Chair of the Supervisory Board, added: “By endorsing Olivier Domergue’s appointment to the Management Board, the Supervisory Board is reaffirming its full support of the Group's roadmap. We are convinced that Olivier’s experience and commitment will be real assets for Solutions30. We wish him every success in his new role.”

Olivier Domergue will take up his duties on 1 January 2026, at which point he will step down from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board.





About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30’s mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike, especially with regard to the digital transformation and the energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1800 MWp. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indices : CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website to learn more: www.solutions30.com





Contact

Individual Shareholders:

actionnaires@solutions30.com - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63



Analysts/Investors:

investor.relations@solutions30.com



Press - Image 7:

Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr

Attachment