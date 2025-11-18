Solutions30 to lead railway signaling modernization project in Belgium

Flanders, November 18, 2025 – Solutions30, through its subsidiary Unit-T, has been awarded a new contract by Belgium’s national railway infrastructure operator to modernize the signaling system on line L73 between Veurne and De Panne, in the Flanders region.

This initiative is part of a wider programme to digitalize Belgium’s railway network by replacing outdated mechanical and electromechanical signal boxes with modern digital solutions. The new systems, known as PLPs (Postes Locaux de Pilotage), enable localized, digital traffic control which improves safety, and optimizes rail traffic flows across the network.

The contract, valued at €2.2 million, will run for 400 days and will be led by Unit-T. This award not only reflects the confidence placed in Unit-T’s technical expertise, but also strengthens Solutions30’s position as a trusted partner for high-impact, high-precision field services in critical infrastructure environments.

Belgium’s railway infrastructure operator is actively modernizing its network to meet the evolving needs of both passenger and freight services. The organization is committed to innovation, investing in digital and sustainable solutions to enhance safety, reliability, and environmental performance.

Ton Bosters, CEO of Unit-T, commented: "Being selected to lead this project is a significant milestone for Unit-T. It reflects the trust placed in our technical expertise and operational excellence. We are proud to play an active role in the digital transformation of Belgium’s railway infrastructure and to support safer, more efficient rail transport through innovative signaling solutions."





About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30’s mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike, especially with regard to the digital transformation and the energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1800 MWp. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indices : CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

