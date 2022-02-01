Inbank AS sells 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus AS

English Estonian

The shareholders of Maksekeskus AS have signed an agreement to sell 99% of the shares to Luminor Bank AS. As part of the transaction, Maksekeskus Holding OÜ, a subsidiary of Inbank AS, sold its entire 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus AS to Luminor Bank AS. By agreement of the parties, the value of the transaction is confidential.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments:

‘As one of the founders of Maksekeskus, we are very pleased to see how they have developed into a clear market leader in e-commerce payment services in the region. I’m confident that the partnership with Luminor will allow the company to further accelerate its roll-out outside of Estonia'.

Inbank will invest the proceeds of the sale in its international expansion in the CEE region. The sale of shares does not affect the cooperation between Inbank and Maksekeskus.

This transaction is subject to approvals by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority and the Estonian Competition Authority. The transaction is expected to close in the upcoming months.

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,600 active partners and 736,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Corporate Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550