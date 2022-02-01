Cannabix Technologies Develops Version 4.0 of THC Breath Analyzer Device

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace is pleased to report that it has assembled its version 4.0 THC Breath Analyzer (“THCBA”) prototype and portable system for field use. This updated device incorporates planned design changes and feedback from beta-test users. Several components such as the device’s internal sampling chambers, microfluidic sensors and related actuation mechanism have been changed to minimize manufacturing variability and to reduce cost. Initial user testing has commenced and additional devices are being assembled in preparation of delivery to existing and new beta-test sites. Broader field testing and clinical testing to establish V4.0 benchmark standards are planned with this new device. A new image of the THCBA version 4.0 is included in this press release.

The THCBA is a drug screening device for various markets who are seeking a way to quickly (in less than 5 minutes), easily and non-invasively test for recent use of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment. The THCBA consists of a handheld device and protective case which houses a sterilization module, sample preparation stage, device recovery station and integrated battery charging system.

The THCBA system is geared to be a cost effective, drug screening tool for employers and other markets who are seeking a way to quickly, easily and non-invasively test for recent use of THC. Employers everywhere are struggling with the limitations of current drug testing technology in identifying recent use of marijuana that may be causing impairment during work hours and differentiating this from recreational and medical use during nonwork hours/days. The Cannabix device allows for more relevant THC detection from breath allowing employers to create an onsite regiment whereby they can perform pre-access testing for recent use of marijuana before and during work hours, instead of testing for drug use when employees are not at work.

Breath testing for THC is a fairer and more relevant test

Current forms of testing for marijuana use can identify THC ranging from minutes to days after actual use, making it impossible to show the difference between the two. Studies¹ have shown that breath is a better indicator of impairment than saliva, blood, or urine because THC is present in breath for a relatively short period of time (1-3 hours) after consumption; whereas, it is excreted at detectable levels in other body fluids for many hours, days, or even weeks after smoking. This short time period of detection in breath aligns with the peak impairment window.

(1) Olla P, Ishraque MT, Bartol S. 2020. Evaluation of Breath and Plasma Tetrahydrocannabinol Concentration Trends Postcannabis Exposure in Medical Cannabis Patients. Cannabis and Cannabinoid Res.; 99-104.



Himes S. et al. 2013. Cannabinoids in Exhaled Breath following Controlled Administration of Smoked Cannabis. Clinical Chemistry; 1780–1789.



Beck O, Sandqvist S, Dubbelboer I, Franck J. 2011. Detection of delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol in exhaled breath collected from cannabis users. J Anal Toxicol; 35:541– 4.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix is working to develop drug-screening devices that will detect THC - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment using breath samples. Breath testing for THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use that better aligns with impairment. Cannabix devices are in the advanced prototype and pre-clinical testing stage.

