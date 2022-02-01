Brandon Hall Group Certifies UKG as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that UKG, a leader in human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, is living its mission to inspire businesses and their people around the world by delivering on its Life-work Technology approach.

“UKG is reimagining how businesses rise to the challenge of keeping their employees productive, connected, and happy,” said Michael Rochelle, chief strategy officer at Brandon Hall Group. “By redefining the relationship between businesses and their people, UKG has pushed beyond the traditional definition of the employee experience to provide solutions that factor in people’s preferences and emotions, providing them with the agency needed to thrive in both life and work.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding UKG as well as the market they operate in. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of the UKG product/service value proposition.

UKG solutions, including UKG Pro, UKG Dimensions, and UKG Ready, are developed with the approach. Life-work Technology has two components: people systems that inspire the workforce by enabling autonomy and flexibility, and by connecting people to their colleagues and their roles with purpose; and work systems to help businesses thrive by offering higher productivity, optimizing teamwork, and providing more opportunity for people to support each other and their communities.

“At UKG, our purpose is people, and our Life-work Technology approach adds a deeper layer of understanding about both people and patterns of work to bring humanity back into the workplace,” said Cecile Alper-Leroux, group vice president of research and innovation at UKG. “By creating technology in service of people, we’re able to help businesses enhance their outcomes in ways that simply aren’t possible with traditional solutions.”

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire UKG organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Solution Provider can attain in the market.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that UKG offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

